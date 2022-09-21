Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $117,063.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,706.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,220 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESTC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

ESTC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.46. 1,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,142. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.13. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.49.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

