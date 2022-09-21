Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VBR traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,632. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.81 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

