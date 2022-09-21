Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 360 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Williams Companies by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 116,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 24,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,204,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Raymond James increased their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

