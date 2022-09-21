Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 224 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 71.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock traded up $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $170.19. 2,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,227. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.45. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $327.78.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,647. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

