Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 6.9% in the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 25.2% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 17,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.56. 7,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,776,968. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

