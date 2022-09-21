Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.25

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.25 and traded as high as $21.08. Bloomin’ Brands shares last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 1,375,138 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 109.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

