Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Receives $4.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.86.

BLND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $526.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a current ratio of 10.49.

Insider Transactions at Blend Labs

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,331.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,393.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,125 shares of company stock valued at $274,856. Insiders own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 418.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Further Reading

