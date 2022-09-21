Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:BSL opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $17.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 822,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

