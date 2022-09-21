BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $588.72

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.72 ($7.11) and traded as low as GBX 531.84 ($6.43). BlackRock Throgmorton Trust shares last traded at GBX 537 ($6.49), with a volume of 498,837 shares.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 588.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 623.78. The company has a market capitalization of £540.40 million and a PE ratio of 223.63.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.43%.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

