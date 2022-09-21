BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the August 15th total of 82,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BYM traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,656. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

