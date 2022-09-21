BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.8% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.84. 18,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,666. The company has a market capitalization of $93.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $671.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.75.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

