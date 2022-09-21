BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 436.50 ($5.27) and last traded at GBX 436.50 ($5.27). Approximately 80,511 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 138,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441.50 ($5.33).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 455.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 471.51. The company has a market cap of £443.92 million and a PE ratio of 1,818.75.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

