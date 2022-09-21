Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 641,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,114,500 in the last 90 days. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 73.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,757,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,748,000 after buying an additional 1,169,479 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,561,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,475,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after buying an additional 115,461 shares during the last quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 45.0% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 1,454,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after buying an additional 451,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,274,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of BSM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 427,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.80. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.