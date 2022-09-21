BitTube (TUBE) Price Hits $0.0006 on Exchanges

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One BitTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $201,934.39 and approximately $8.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 50.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018701 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000386 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 354,401,344 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube.

Buying and Selling BitTube

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

