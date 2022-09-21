Bismuth 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $170.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $844,455.83 and approximately $170.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0360 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

