Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,965 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,965 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $2,149,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.53. 21,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $225.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.93 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

