Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,160 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 580,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $52.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

