Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,756,000 after purchasing an additional 722,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,792. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,484. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

