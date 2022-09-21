Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Watts Water Technologies worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth about $303,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 145.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of WTS stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $131.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,274. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.31 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

