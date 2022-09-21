Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 4,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,509.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 86,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,094 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,484,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 58.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 32,299 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 92.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,719,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.25. 897,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,024. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $79.01 and a 52 week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.71.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The firm had revenue of $215.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

