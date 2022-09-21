Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.6 %

BPTH stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

