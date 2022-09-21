Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 1.6 %
BPTH stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.45.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
