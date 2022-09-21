Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.6 %

BPTH stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. Bio-Path has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTHGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of Bio-Path as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.