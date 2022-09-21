Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Trading 0.5% Higher

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile



Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited provides communications services to business and private customers in Israel. It operates in four segments: Fixed-line Domestic Communication; Cellular Communication; Internet, International Communications, and NEP Services and ICT Solutions; and Multi-channel Television.

