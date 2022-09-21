Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stake Decreased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,254 shares of company stock worth $174,545 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $69.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

