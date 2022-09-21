BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 80 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,753,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $340,147,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $210,269,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE TT traded down $2.85 on Wednesday, reaching $151.89. 69,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,216. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $204.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.96.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

