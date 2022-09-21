BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,547 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 160,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 86,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $91.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $91.94 and a 1 year high of $111.82.

