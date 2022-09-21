BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,156,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $57,078,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 763 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,386,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 68,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $11.27 on Wednesday, hitting $481.79. 98,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,719. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.91 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $521.64 and a 200-day moving average of $549.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

