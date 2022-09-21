BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after acquiring an additional 357,520 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.48. The stock had a trading volume of 66,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,704. The company has a market capitalization of $95.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

