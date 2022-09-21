BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

