BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $4.08 on Wednesday, reaching $329.20. The stock had a trading volume of 15,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,442. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $363.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

