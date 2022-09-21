BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $14.54 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.53 and a 1-year high of $83.73.

