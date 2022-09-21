BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.46. 437,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,231,191. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.08 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

