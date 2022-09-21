BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,226 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 175,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 54,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.2 %

AEP stock traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.55. The company had a trading volume of 213,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,005. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.22 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

