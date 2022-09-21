BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,189 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.51. 74,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,903. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.84 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

