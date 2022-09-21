Benjamin Calderon Sells 35,519 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Calderon sold 35,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $435,107.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Benjamin Calderon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 7th, Benjamin Calderon sold 39,715 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $556,407.15.

NYSE:IOT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $31.41.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.70 million. Analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on Samsara to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Samsara from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 198,179 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $543,000. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Samsara by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,860,000 after purchasing an additional 377,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $8,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

