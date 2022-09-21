Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Sells 6,286 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 140.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA REZ traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.25. 6,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,312. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $86.24. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.92 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.