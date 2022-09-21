Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,246,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 20,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,794,000.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. 4,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,531. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.87 and a 52 week high of $123.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
