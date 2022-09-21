Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Invests $269,000 in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWEB. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 562.0% in the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,000 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,556,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,000 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,910,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,265.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,080,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,810,000 after buying an additional 1,001,505 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter worth $24,800,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,694,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,633,924. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.92. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $54.43.

