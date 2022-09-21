Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $804,000 Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 70.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

OIH stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.31. The stock had a trading volume of 67,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,683. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.49. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $171.30 and a 52 week high of $317.00.

