Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Buys 40,619 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,619 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF makes up 2.5% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

ARKK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,708,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,374,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.77. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

