Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 15,250 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,250 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $24.12. 3,039,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,167,730. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

