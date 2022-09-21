Beer Money (BEER) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,595.00

Beer Money (BEER) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. Beer Money has a total market cap of $332,886.63 and approximately $2,595.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beer Money has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One Beer Money coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,166.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005163 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00060062 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010623 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00063682 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 351,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 41,999,999 coins. The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney. Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beer Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

