Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
Recommended Stories
