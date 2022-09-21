Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $2.88.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

