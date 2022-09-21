Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Shares Down 0.5%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.69. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.49.

Beach Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

