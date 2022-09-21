Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($68.37) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($61.22) target price on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Basf in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($64.29) price objective on Basf in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) target price on Basf in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Basf Stock Down 1.9 %

Basf stock opened at €41.60 ($42.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of €47.23. Basf has a twelve month low of €39.33 ($40.13) and a twelve month high of €69.15 ($70.56).

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

