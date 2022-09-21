Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.38

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.38 and traded as low as C$20.05. Barrick Gold shares last traded at C$20.55, with a volume of 17,196,684 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABX shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

