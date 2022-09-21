Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.7% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.35. 11,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.88.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

