Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after buying an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.