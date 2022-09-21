Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.25

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 76934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Ball Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

