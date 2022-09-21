Ball (NYSE:BALL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.25

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.25 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 76934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.27.
Several analysts recently weighed in on BALL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ball to $76.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
