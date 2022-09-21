Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CTO Brian K. Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CTO Brian K. Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.25, for a total value of 10,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,016,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Backblaze Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down 0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,037. The company has a market capitalization of $159.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.39. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52 week low of 4.81 and a 52 week high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

About Backblaze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,374,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

