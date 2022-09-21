BabySwap (BABY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $281,205.00

BabySwap (BABY) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One BabySwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BabySwap has a market cap of $8.87 million and approximately $281,205.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BabySwap has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00126517 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005262 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.00875312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

BabySwap Coin Profile

BabySwap launched on May 21st, 2021. BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,853,020 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. BabySwap’s official website is babyswap.finance.

Buying and Selling BabySwap

According to CryptoCompare, “BabySwap is the a AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.Telegram”

